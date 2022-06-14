Isaac Dogboe eyes round 7 knockout against Joet Gonzalez

Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Dogboe

Dogboe to fight final title eliminator

Dogboe could face Navarrete again



Dogboe wins 3 consecutive bouts



Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe has planned to stop his opponent Joet Gonzalez in the seventh round of the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) featherweight final title eliminator on July 23.



According to the former WBO junior featherweight champion, beating Joet Gonzalez is his only chance to land a mandatory world title shot.



Dogboe explained that he would go into the bout to enjoy his fight and not to compulsorily knock down his opponent.

“I was in a position to challenge for the title, but it didn’t happen, so I decided to get the mandatory shot by fighting Joet Gonzalez,” Dogboe told the Graphic Sports.



“I will see if I can knock him out in seven rounds or win convincingly because the most important thing is to win. It must not always be about the knockout, and I’m now enjoying my boxing.”



Isaac Dogboe could face Mexican boxer Emmanuel Navarrete again if he succeeds against Gonzalez. Navarrete is the title holder of the WBO featherweight title.



The two-time Mexican champion is set to go up to super featherweight to face Shakur Stevenson, the unified WBC and WBO champion, in a match that might see the winner of the Dogboe v Gonzalez fight for a vacant championship.



Dogboe lost two consecutive world championship bouts to Emanuel Navarrete in 2018 and 2019.