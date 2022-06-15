Isaac Dogboe is still a Ghanaian - Management denies reports of nationality switch

Boxer, Isaac Dogboe

Former WBO super-bantamweight champion, Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe has denied reports of switching nationalities to the United Kingdom.



According to a report filed by 3sports, the boxer will no longer fight in the name of Ghana.



However, in a statement released by the boxer’s camp, Rising Stars Promotions, they denied Dogboe’s nationality switch.



“It has come to the attention of Team Dogboe that a news item is peddling falsehood as to Isaac Dogboe's nationality.”

“He has and will always fight for Ghana and has not issued any communication or granted any interview on a nationality switch. Kindly disregard any such information,” parts of the statement said.



The statement rather urged Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the boxer as he prepares for his upcoming bout on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Grand Casino Hinckley, Minnesota, USA for the motherland.



“Let's all rally behind him as the North American Boxing Federation (NABF) Champion to clinch the number 1 title contender position come Saturday 23rd July 2022 at the Grand Casino Hinckley, Minnesota, USA for the motherland,” the statement added.



Isaac Dogbe was born in the UK to Ghanaian parents and has lived in both Ghana and the UK.



The boxer has represented Ghana on international stages both at the Olympic Games and also as a professional boxer.