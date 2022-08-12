Isaac Dogboe not ruling out 3rd fight with Emanuel Navarette

Emanuel Navarette and Isaac Dogboe

Former WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Isaac Dogboe has disclosed his intentions for a third fight against WBC Champion, Emanuel Navarrete.

Dogboe has suffered two career defeats to the Mexican boxer in two consecutive fights.



The first bout saw Dogboe lose his WBO Super Bantamweight title in 2019 before losing a rematch bout to him a year later.



Since their last bout, the two boxers have both moved up in weight, and Navarrete has won one additional belt.



Following his victory by a split decision against Joet Gonzalez, Dogboe will likely face the Mexican boxer who could become his mandatory challenger.

The Ghanaian boxer said, "I don't shy away from a challenge; that is what makes me different from the others. That is why though I lost twice to the same person, the name Isaac Dogboe was still relevant in boxing.



"It's all about being able to challenge yourself; you can't say that because I didn't that the results from this person, I'm going to stay away from him. I am the mandatory challenger, so whoever they bring, I'm ready," Dogboe said in an interview with Joy Sports.



Dogboe could become a two-time world champion at age 27 if he is able to overcome his next challenger in a world title bout.



JNA/KPE