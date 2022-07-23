Isaac Dogboe set to fight American boxer Joet Gonzalez on Saturday

Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe vs Joet De Jesus Gonzalez

Former WBO super-bantamweight champion, Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe, is set to face American boxer, Joet De Jesus Gonzalez on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Grand Casino Hinckley, USA.



The contest is a WBC final eliminator and, for Dogboe, a potential WBO contest as well because Champion Emanuel Navarrete Martinez plans to relinquish the title.



Dogboe holds a record of 23 wins, 2 losses and 15 KOs in 25 bouts while Gonzalez heads into the fight with of 25 wins, 2 defeats, and 15 KOs in 27 bouts.

In a pre-fight press conference, the Ghanaian boxer said he is looking forward to what Gonzalez will offer in the ring tonight.



“One thing I believe is that, without risk, there is no reward. I love the challenge. I’m always willing to go in there with whoever is in front of me. I’m really looking forward to this fight. I know that Joet is going to bring it. I’m really looking forward to what he’s going to bring,” he said as quoted by boxinghana.com



Gonzelez on the other hand said he has learnt his lesson from his defeat to WBO Champion Emmanuel Navarrete and can't wait to face Dogboe.



“I took a lot from the Navarrete fight. You live and learn each and every day. From that fight, I think I showed most of the people what I’m about and what I’m willing to do to get my hand raised. Unfortunately, I didn’t get my hand raised, but I was in that fight for all 12 rounds. If I was hurt, I wouldn’t have fought the way I fought. For the most part, I made that fight exciting. But it is what it is, and now I can’t wait to face Isaac Dogboe,”



In May 2022, Dogboe visited Ghana and met with the National Sports Authority to officially inform them about his upcoming bout.

EE/WA