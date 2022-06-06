0
Isaac Dogboe to face Gonzalez July 23 in a WBO featherweight eliminator

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe is set to make a strong quest for another world title shot when he faces American boxer, Joet Gonzalez, in a World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Featherweight eliminator.

The bout scheduled for July 23, 2022, in Minnesota would see the former WBO Super Bantamweight Champion, the "Royal Storm", Dogboe, come up against the reigning WBO international featherweight title holder, Gonzalez.

Interestingly, the American boxer is ranked number one in the world, followed by Dogboe, who is ranked number two.

In his most recent bout, Gonzalez handed Filipino boxer Jeo Santisima a nine-round knockout to win the vacant World Boxing Organisation International Feather Title back in March.

In his last outing back in December, Dogboe recorded a majority decision victory over Christopher Diaz in a 10-round contest at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Nevada, USA, last November.

Both boxers have all lost to current WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete, with Dogboe losing twice.

The winner of the Dogboe-Gonzalez bout would face Emanuel Navarrete in another make-or-break encounter for these two boxers.

