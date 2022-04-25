0
Sports

Isaac Dogboe to make ring return in Accra on May 21

Isaac Dogboe Uk Isaac Dogboe

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Isaac "Royal Storm" Dogboe (23-2, 15KO's), a former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight Champion, will fight in Accra for the first time in five years as he faces Filipino boxer Ugene Lagos (16-6-3, 11KO's).

The 27-year-old Ghanaian boxer who is ranked number two by the WBO, last fought in Ghana in 2018, when he defeated Cesar Juarez to win the WBO Interim Super Bantamweight title.

Dogboe is billed to fight at the Accra Sports Stadium on May 21, 2022, against the Filipino boxer who has lost six times in 16 career fights, having drawn three times.

Dogboe has been very impressive in his last three bouts after his back-to-back defeats against reigning WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete in 2018 and 2019.

The former Ghanaian Olympian has defeated Chris Avalos, Adam Lopez and Christopher Diaz putting him in  firm contention for another world title shot. 

Filipino boxer Lagos in his last outing in the ring last November was stopped in the third round by Italian boxer Michael Magnesi.

Source: GNA
