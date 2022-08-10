Isaac Nuhu impresses despite KAS Eupen's defeat to Genk

Isaac Nuhu

Winger Isaac Nuhu was the brightest spot in KAS Eupen's defeat to KRC Genk in the Belgium Pro League on Saturday.

The 20-year-old excelled as the second forward with his contributions leading to two goals scored by KAS Eupen in the 4-2 loss at the Cegeka Arena.



Nuhu started the build-up to Smail Prevljak's goal in the first half before opening up from the right to start what ended with Regan Charles-Cook netting Eupen's second.



He was later replaced in the game by Tarek Magee.

Meanwhile, compatriot and KRC Genk attacker Joseph Painstil scored a brace for the host to ensure they secured all three points.



Isaac Nuhu has been a key cog in the Eupen team and was the star man when they shocked Champions Club Brugge last week.



The winger is on the radar of the Blue and Blacks as well as clubs in France and Germany.