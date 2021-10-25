Isaac Nuhu impresses in Eupen five-goal thriller against Royal Union SG

Ghanaian winger, Isaac Nuhu

Ghanaian winger, Isaac Nuhu continued to weave his good performance in Eupen 3-2 defeat to Royal Union SG.

Daniz Undav gave the Royal Union SG a perfect start when he scored the opening goal for the visitors in the 7th minute.



Isaac Nuhu came closer to equalized for Eupen but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper.



Royal Union added the second goal to make it 2-0 before half time.

But Eupen rallied after the break to get a goal through Edo kayembe superb first-time effort to make it 2-1.



The hosts leveled in the space of two minutes with a precise finish to make the scoreline 2-2 in the 77th minute of the game.



The final 15 minutes were a swirl of attack from both teams before Nuhu was substituted in 81st minute, the home crowd erupting to celebrate a display that they hope for but the visitors run away with a 3-2 victory after the game.