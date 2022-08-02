Isaac Nuhu shines as KAS Eupen shock Belgium champions Club Brugge

Player, Isaac Nuhu

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Nuhu was in blistering form as KAS Eupen stunned Club Brugge in the Belgium Pro League on Sunday.

The 20-year-old caused havoc to the defence of Brugge as Eupen defeated the champions 2-1 at the Kehrwegstadion.



KAS Eupen got off to a great start after Gary Magnee opened the scoring just sixty seconds into the game. He met an assist from Charles Cook.



But the Belgium giants responded six minutes later through Ferran Jutgla.



The hosts restored their lead in the 19th minute after a deceiving run from Nuhu opened up for Smail Prevljak to fire home for KAS Eupen.

Isaac Nuhu, who has been on the radar of the Blue and Blacks, made a name for himself as Brugge continue to monitor the youngster.



He still remains a target for the Club Brugge and other clubs across Europe due to his outstanding displays for KAS Eupen.



The Aspire Academy product has featured in all two games this season and he is a key figure at Eupen.