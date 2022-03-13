0
Isaac Nuhu shines despite KAS Eupen's defeat to Zulte Waregem

Ghanaian teen Isaac Nuhu produced a magnificent display in KAS Eupen's defeat to Zulte Waregem on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

The 19-year-old forward was electric on flanks despite his side's 3-0 defeat at the Regensboongstadion.

Nuhu was the brightest spot in the Eupen team, providing the most threat with three shots on target and one key pass in the game, which should have resulted in a goal but for the profligacy of his strike partner.

The Aspire Academy product lasted the entire duration and had the most touches in the game, with 53 and 84% passing accuracy.

The result does not reflect his performance but Nuhu has been the livewire of KAS Eupen, and will play an instrumental role if they are to stay in the league.

With the summer transfer window approach, some big clubs from Germany and France have already started circling around him.

Meanwhile, Alessandro Ciranni, Jean Luc-Dompe, and Jelle Vossen scored to secure all three points for Zulte Waregem.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
