Isaac Nuhu shines on injury return despite Eupen's defeat to Gent in Belgium

Explosive Ghanaian winger, Isaac Nuhu made a grand return from injury after starring in the second half of KAS Eupen's slim defeat to KAA Gent in the Belgium pro-league.

Having missed almost two months of action, the 19-year-old forward started on the bench but an early goal forced manager Stefan Kramer to introduce him immediately after the break.



Nuhu replaced Silas Gnaka and his presence was immediately felt with his runs on the flanks causing problems to a resilient Gent defence.



The youngster started to create for his teammates but the chances were wasted and soon Gent will be reduced to ten men after Matise Sammoise was red-carded.

Isaac Nuhu was playing his first game since picking up an injury against Beerschot on December 1, 2021.



His return is a huge boost for Stefan Kramer, who could start him in the game against champions Club Brugge on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



The winger is being watched by top clubs in Belgium including their next opponent.