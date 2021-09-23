Isaac Opoku Agyemang, Lamptey & others charged for participating in match of convenience

Richmond Lamptey and Isaac Opoku Agyemang

Isaac Opoku Agyemang, a player of Ashantigold SC and Richmond Lamptey of Inter Allies FC have both been charged for violating Article 34(5)(a) of the GFA Premier league regulations.

Lamptey has also been charged for breaching Article 26(1) and Article 26(2) of the GFA Code of Ethics in the Ghana Premier League Week 34 match between Ashantigold and Inter Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on July 17, 2021



The GFA Prosecutor has also charged the Head Coach of Inter Allies FC Felix Aboagye, Team Manager of Inter Allies FC Ruben Adjetey and a Club Official Joseph Boye Markwei for violating Article 11(2)(d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code and Article 34(5)(a) of the GFA Premier League regulations.

They are all expected to submit their Statements of Defence to the charges on or before Friday, September 24 after which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will adjudicate their cases respectively.