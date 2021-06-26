Isaac Sackey signs two-year-deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Tai

Ghana international Isaac Sackey

Ghana international midfielder Isaac Sackey will feature for Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al Tai FC in the upcoming season after completing a move to the club.

The 27-year-old joins as a free agent after leaving Turkish super lig outfit Hatayspor.



Sackey penned a two-year deal with the club after deciding not to renew his contract.



The enterprising midfielder is expected to bring stability to the fold of the newly-promoted club as they seek to maintain their Pro League status.

Sackey has had stints with Alanyaspor, Denzilispor, and Hatayspor in Turkey while playing for Slovan Liberec in the Czech Republic.



He has capped four times for the Black Stars without a goal after making his debut back in 2017.