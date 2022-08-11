0
Menu
Sports

Isaac Twum wants a move away from Norway in the future

Isaac Twum Ik Isaac Twum

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Isaac Twum wants a move away from Norway in the future.

The former Black Galaxies captain completed a move to Sogndal Fotball this week from fellow Norwegian side Mjøndalen IF.

The enterprising midfielder signed a three-year deal keeping him at the club until 2025.

Speaking to Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Twum reiterated desire to play for a club outside Norway having spent a chunk of his career in the country.

“Of course, ones I am still playing there is hope. There is time for everything, I just have to exercise patience and work hard. It is all about patience and I believe the progress will come step by steps”

Twum moved from Ghanaian side Inter Allies FC to join Norwegian side IK Start in January 2018.

After almost three years in Sørlandet, he joined Mjøndalen, where he was an important piece.

He wanted to take new steps in his career and experience new impulses in a new environment.

Since 2018, Isaac Twum has featured 54 times for IK Start – and he also played 55 times and scored three goals for Mjøndalen.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
Related Articles: