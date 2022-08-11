Isaac Twum

Ghanaian international Isaac Twum wants a move away from Norway in the future.

The former Black Galaxies captain completed a move to Sogndal Fotball this week from fellow Norwegian side Mjøndalen IF.



The enterprising midfielder signed a three-year deal keeping him at the club until 2025.



Speaking to Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Twum reiterated desire to play for a club outside Norway having spent a chunk of his career in the country.



“Of course, ones I am still playing there is hope. There is time for everything, I just have to exercise patience and work hard. It is all about patience and I believe the progress will come step by steps”

Twum moved from Ghanaian side Inter Allies FC to join Norwegian side IK Start in January 2018.



After almost three years in Sørlandet, he joined Mjøndalen, where he was an important piece.



He wanted to take new steps in his career and experience new impulses in a new environment.



Since 2018, Isaac Twum has featured 54 times for IK Start – and he also played 55 times and scored three goals for Mjøndalen.