6
Menu
Sports

Isak Kwaku Hien reveals why he ditched Ghana for Sweden

Isak Kwaku Hien Sweden-born Ghanaian, Isak Kwaku Hien

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Sweden-born Ghanaian, Isak Kwaku Hien, has revealed why he chose the European country over the Black Stars despite Ghana qualifying for the World Cup.

Hien, who was also eligible to represent Burkina Faso, insists it was an easy choice since he was born in Stockholm.

The Hellas Verona defender earned his first invite for the Nations League games against Serbia and Slovenia this week.

"It wasn't really a very difficult choice. It was kind of fun that Ghana was going to the World Cup, but it is perhaps the worst World Cup of all World Cups," he said as quoted by aflonbladet.se.

"I was born and raised in Sweden and have always wanted to play for Sweden, so it was nothing I was stressed about. If a few years had passed and you were getting older, you might have thought about it, but for me it wasn't this collection or anything but that I thought I was waiting for my chance in Sweden," he added.

Hien expressed delight after receiving a call from national team coach Janne Anderssen.

"He called and wanted to hear how I reasoned with the different national teams that I had to choose from. Then I explained that I don't feel any stress, I want to play for Sweden and I have always wanted to," he said.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Related Articles: