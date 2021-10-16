Ishmael Yartey scores fourth goal of the season in Haka 1-1 draw against Lahti

Ishmael Yartey was on target

Ghanaian winger Ishmael Yartey scored to help Haka rescue a point against Lahti in the Finland Veikkausliga on Saturday.

The game ended 1-1 at the Tehtaan Kentta Stadium.



Lahti scored the opening goal of the game kind courtesy Nigerian international Charles Geoffrey Chinedu in the opening minutes of the game.



Ishmael Yartey got the equalizer for the home side in the 34th minute to cancel the lead taken by Lahti.

Haka continued their dominance in the game in both halves but were held at home by Lahti as they failed to find the winning goal.



Haka after the draw is placed 10th on the league table with 36 points after matchday 24.



Ishmael Yartey has scored four goals in 19 appearances for the Finnish lower-tier side in the ongoing campaign.