Ismail Ganiyu loses Kotoko captaincy

Abdul Ganiu Kotoko Ganiu is set to leave Asante Kotoko

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Ismail Ganiyu is longer captain of Asante Kotoko, having been replaced by midfielder Richard Boadu, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The center-back is on his way out of Kotoko. Ganiyu has formally written to the club, demanding the termination of his contract.

Ganiyu, who joined Kotoko from Karela United, has one year left on his contract.

Kotoko are yet to respond to the player’s letter but their latest decision suggests Ganiyu is not in their plans and will leave.

