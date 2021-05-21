Israel - Palestine ceasefire: Why dem agree to cease fight and wetin fit happen next

Di ceasefire begin early on Friday May 21

Israel and di Palestinian militant group Hamas don agree to stop fight-fight.

Di ceasefire begin early on Friday, and e mark di end of serious, heavy fighting wia more than 240 die, most of dem inside Gaza.



Palestine pipo enter di streets of Gaza to rejoice after di announcement of di ceasefire comot, although one Hamas official warn say dem dey alert as dia hands still dey "on the trigger".



Both Israel and Hamas don claim victory inside di fight.



US President Joe Biden say di ceasefire go bring "genuine opportunity" for progress.



On Thursday, di day before di ceasefire, more dan 100 air strike from Israel land ontop Hamas properties dem for di north of Gaza. Hamas too respond wit rocket fire.



How di ceasefire agreement take happen?

As of late Wednesday, tok don dey comot small-small say Israel fit begin bow to pressure from international community, especially from kontris wey dem dey follow do padi-padi.



But even Hamas sef bin don get pressure to put dia rockets down.



On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden tell Oga Benjamin Netanyahu say "e dey expect am to end di tension today and begin di journey to ceasefire".



Egypt, Qatar and the UN also get major hand in di ceasefire afta dem follow Israel and Hamas tok.



President Sisi order say make two security committees go Israel and di Occupied Palestinian Territories to work towards di ceasefire, according to Egyptian state TV.



