Israel vs Palestine: Fear of war as Israel-Gaza violence dey escalate

Palestinian militants don fire more dan 1,000 rockets, Israel tok.

Di deadly exchange of fire between Palestinian militants for Gaza Strip and di Israeli military don rise well well, with di UN fearing say "full-scale war" fit happen.

Israel don carry out hundreds of air strikes on Gaza, as dem destroy three tower blocks and kill senior Hamas officials.



At least 53 Palestinians and six Israelis don die for di battle since Monday.



Dat one include 14 Palestinian children wey trap inside di conflict.



UN Secretary General António Guterres tok say im dey "gravely concerned" by di ongoing violence.

Di fighting start on Monday night after weeks wey di Israeli-Palestinian tension don rise for East Jerusalem wey lead to di clashes for one holy site wey dey sacred to Muslims and Jews.



Violent unrest for towns for Israel with mixed Jewish and Arab populations don lead to di arrest of hundreds of pipo. Lod near Tel Aviv dey under a state of emergency.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tok say di goment go use all im strength to protect Israel from enemies from outside and rioters wey dey inside.



Di US dey send a senior diplomat to di Middle East to urge both side to calm di violence.



Wetin dey happun for Gaza?

Militants for Gaza start to fire rockets inside Israel on Monday night, and Israel respond by hitting targets for di territory.



On Wednesday Israel tok say dem don kill senior Hamas officials for Gaza, and dem dey also also target missile launching sites.



"Dis na only di beginning. Wegol inflict blows on dem wey dem never see before," di Israeli prime minister tok.



Hamas - di militant group wey dey run Gaza - confirm di death of dia commander for Gaza City and oda "warriors".



"Thousands of leaders and soldiers go follow for dia footsteps," Hamas tok for one statement wey Reuters news agency report.

Di health ministry for Gaza wey Hamas dey run say more dan 300 pipo don wunjure since di conflict start, as well as di 53 wey don die died.



Di Israel Defence Forces (IDF) tok on Wednesday say dia strike on Gaza na di largest since di last conflict for 2014.



On Wednesday dem destroy anoda high-rise building wey be di third for Gaza.



