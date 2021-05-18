Israel vs Palestine: Goodluck Jonathan list solutions to Israel and Palestine conflict

Goodluck Jonathan na former Nigerian president

Nigeria former President Goodluck Jonathan don give Israel and Palestine steps to follow to end di recent conflict wey dey go on between di two kontris.

Di former president explain say im don visit both kontris and as a result, e get some knowledge of wetin dey go on,



"I don travel go both Israel and Palestine, and sake of dis I get some understanding and appreciation of di human angles for both divides."



"Borders na something wey humans dey construct, but di Divine instruction wey we get na to love our neighbor as oursef."



Wetin Goodluck Jonathan advise Israel and Palestine?





First, oga Jonathan advise international community make dem no take sides for di conflict between Israel and Palestine, if dem truely want di quanta to reduce.

"Di present conflict for dat part of di world no go ever dey settle if nations and institutions dey take sides"





Goodluck explain say one thing wey fit settle di conflict na if those wey dey stay around di border of both kontries take time to understand each oda and live in peace.

Di former president say for dis 'understanding each oda' to happun, both side need to ceasefire and peace na wetin dem fit achieve.

"Wetin fit settle di current kasala, na if di pipo wey dey live for within di borders of Israel and Palestine take time to understand each oda, until dey come to a place where dem fit coexist, co-prosper and finally cooperate.""For dat to happen, wetin dem need, for now na ceasefire, followed by massive confidence building on both sides. Dat na wetin di international community need to aim for. Peace, dem fit achieve am"

Oga Jonathan call for peace from both sides and advise oda kontries to help in reducing di tension instead of increasing am.

"I dey call for peace for both Israel and Palestine, and advise make every international support be towards reducing di conflict, rather than increasing am."Israel don continue to bomb Gaza, and Palestinian militants don fire more rockets to Israeli cities early on Monday, as di conflict don enta second week.Officials for Gaza tok earlier say one hundred and ninety eight Palestinians na im don die for di past week - including fifty eight children. Ten Israelis die for rocket attack launched from Gaza.