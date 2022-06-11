0
Israelis will be permitted to enter Qatar for the World Cup

Fifa 2022 World Cup Logo Qatar Z5t4wjudq9ty1mh5kqpn38ott Fifa World Cup, Qatar 2022

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Israelis will be permitted to attend World Cup games in Qatar in 2022, Israeli officials said on Thursday, opening a new avenue to a country with which Israel does not presently have full diplomatic relations.

The deal was announced by Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Sports Minister Chili Tropper following months of negotiations with FIFA.

The Israeli national team did not qualify for the global showpiece.

"Love of football and sport connects people and states, and the World Cup in November opens a new door for us to warm ties," Israel's foreign minister said.

Officials from the Qatar World Cup have said consistently that all nationalities are welcome throughout the event. All ticketholders must apply for the Hayya card, a fan identity card that also serves as their Qatar entrance visa.

The 2022 World Cup will kick off on November 21st and end on December 18th.

