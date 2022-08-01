Issah Ahmed blames superstition for defeat to Hearts in Confed. Cup final

Issah Ahmed with Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Former Asante Kotoko player, Issah Ahmed has subscribed to the notion that voodoism (juju) played a role in their defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2004 CAF Confederations Cup.

Asante Kotoko drew 1-1 in both legs against their rivals Hearts of Oak in the 2004 CAF Confederations Cup and lost 8-7 on penalties shootouts.



The most vivid memory of the second leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium was Hearts equalizing few minutes after Kotoko coach Hans Dieter-Schmidt substituted Charles Taylor.



While many Kotoko fans still blame the coach's decision for their defeat, others also believe the Phobians orchestrated things in the spiritual realm to get Taylor substituted.



Speaking in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the former Kotoko defender stated that he never believed their defeat was a result of superstition till he gave it a second thought.



“It was luck because penalty is like lotto anyone can win. There are a lot of superstitions in football so at some point when you sit down to think you would find some truth in it.

“That change shouldn’t have happened. It is Ghana football you can’t stop a coach from subbing you. We questioned ourselves about what was happening but there was no answer it was his decision.



“If you analyze the match, you would realize Charles Taylor drew Hearts of Oak players to himself. Jones Attuquayefio made them sit back until Charles Taylor was substituted and they got the chance to score.



“We should have finished the game in Accra because after the game I sensed that we needed to do more work,” Issah Ahmed who is currently retired said.



