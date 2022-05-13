0
It'll be massive to see Liberty back in the Ghana Premier League - Asamoah Gyan

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan who played for Liberty Professionals on the local scene before embarking on his sojourn abroad says that he can't  wait to see his former side back to the elite division.

The Dansoman based side suffered relegation last season after being scared by it on  several occasions.

Liberty  Professionals now play in the Division One League zone 3 and are primed to make a swift return as theylie second.

After 25 matches, the scientific soccer lads have 53 points and lie second on the league table same as league leaders Tema Youth with 52 points.

Asamoah Gyan speaking in an interview says he hopes to see the once upon a time Black Stars conveyor belt back to where they belong to.

"Liberty Professionals is one of the best clubs in the country because the club has produced some great players. The likes of Michael Essien, myself, Sulley Muntari, Baffour Gyan among others," he said.

"So being relegated and coming back to the Premier League is something I am hoping to see happen and I think it will be a massive achievement for the club," he added.

Liberty Professionals will be hosted by Tema Youth in the Round of 26 games at the Tema Stadium next week Wednesday.

