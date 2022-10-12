It's a special feeling - Kevin-Prince Boateng reacts after Euro 2024 ambassador role

Former Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his joy after being named as an ambassador of Berlin for Euro 2024.

The 34-year-old has been elected to represent the city as Germany prepare to host the Euro 2024.



"It is a very special honor for me to represent the city that gave me everything 18 years ago. It is the cornerstone of my current career," he wrote on Instagram.



Boateng was unveiled during an official dinner organized by the German Football Association (DFB) which had tournament director Philipp Lahm present.

"We are very happy that we were able to win Kevin-Prince Boateng as an ambassador," said sports senator of Berlin Iris Spranger.



Boateng currently plies his trade for Hertha Berlin after stints with Barcelona, AC Milan and other clubs.



He played a key role for the Black Stars during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where Ghana reached quarter final.