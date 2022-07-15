5
It's an accident; Nigeria is better than Ghana – Super Eagles coach on losing World Cup slot to Black Stars

31271633.295 Troost-Ekong (left) and Thomas Partey were the goal scorers in the final qualifier in Abuja

Nigeria new coach Jose Peseiro believes the side is better than Ghana despite the Black Stars securing World Cup slot.

The Black Stars edged past the Super Eagles in the 2022 World Cup play-off in March on an away goal rule.

Ghana played pulsating goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi before the 1-1 stalemate at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Thomas Partey opened the scoring before William Troost-Ekong equalized from the penalty spot.

“I have a team with players who play in England, Italy, France, Spain, but unfortunately they didn’t beat Ghana to go to the World Cup."

“But I think it was an accident, I think Nigeria is better than Ghana.”

Since taking over the Nigeria national team, the Portuguese gaffer has guided the Super Eagles to two wins in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

