0
Menu
Sports

It's the best moment and I don't think I'm going to regret it – Inaki William after Ghana switch

90661370.295 Inaki Williams

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana new boy Inaki Williams says he will not regret about his decision to play for the Black Stars as he believes it is the best moment for him as a player.

The Athletic Bilbao forward recently switch allegiance to play for the Black Stars despite capping for the Spanish national team.

He was capped in a friendly match for Spain under Vicente del Bosque back in 2016, earning a single 30-minute cameo against Bosnia in a 3-1 victory.

The 28-year-old who thinks he has made the right decision to play for Ghana says he is going to enjoy himself with the national team.

"There are many factors that have made me make this decision. There was a contact from the federation, it was a great opportunity to represent that country. I had that trip pending to see my family. It was not clear to me and the trip helped me.

“When all the people encourage you to be a 'black star' even though you were born in Europe, you see that you have made the right decision.

"I think I'm going to enjoy myself sportingly and personally, I'm fully mature, it's the best moment and I don't think I'm going to regret it."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
Prempeh I: The 26-year-old King who protected the Ashanti sovereignty
Massive shake up to hit GRA