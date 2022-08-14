It's the best moment and I don't think I'm going to regret it – Inaki William after Ghana switch

Inaki Williams

Ghana new boy Inaki Williams says he will not regret about his decision to play for the Black Stars as he believes it is the best moment for him as a player.

The Athletic Bilbao forward recently switch allegiance to play for the Black Stars despite capping for the Spanish national team.



He was capped in a friendly match for Spain under Vicente del Bosque back in 2016, earning a single 30-minute cameo against Bosnia in a 3-1 victory.



The 28-year-old who thinks he has made the right decision to play for Ghana says he is going to enjoy himself with the national team.

"There are many factors that have made me make this decision. There was a contact from the federation, it was a great opportunity to represent that country. I had that trip pending to see my family. It was not clear to me and the trip helped me.



“When all the people encourage you to be a 'black star' even though you were born in Europe, you see that you have made the right decision.



"I think I'm going to enjoy myself sportingly and personally, I'm fully mature, it's the best moment and I don't think I'm going to regret it."