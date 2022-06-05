It's too early to talk about leaving a legacy - Otto Addo

Otto Addo, Black Stars coach

Ghana head coach Otto Addo says that it is early days yet to start talking about leaving a legacy as a Black Stars coach.

He got his first win after three attempts since taking the Black Stars hot seat in February this year.



Ghana made light work of Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers opener as coach Otto Addo recorded his first win as Ghana coach in three matches with a 3-0 victory.



It was a barren game in the first half before goals from Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari sealed an emphatic victory for Ghana.



In March, the Borussia Dortmund assistant manager was appointed as the interim coach but was confirmed as the substantive coach recently with the honeymoon period over.



Even with that Ghana did not win any of the two matches as they drew 0-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before earning a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to qualify for the World Cup via the away goal rule.



Otto Addo, the Ghana head coach, praised his charges following their clash with Madagascar and he refused to discuss the legacy he would like to create while in charge of the national team.



“The Black Stars dominated play and did not only create chances but also scored three classic goals against the Barea of Madagascar," Addo said.



"It’s too early for me to talk about the type of legacy I want to leave for football fans as a coach. They [players] proved that they were hungry for goals by not only playing as a team with good runs, tackling and creating chances.

"But they also converted three classic goals, so their performance is really commendable."



He is currently preparing his side for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Central African Republic before they travel to Japan for the Kirin tournament.



Ghana will next play against Central African Republic on 5th June, 2022.