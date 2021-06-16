It has been a complicated year - Thomas Partey reveals

Thomas Partey

Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Teye has revealed that the year has been very tough on the occasion of his 28th birthday celebration.

The combative midfielder who is currently on holidays in Ghana turned 28 on Sunday 13th June,2021 and a he held a birthday party which was attended by family and friends.



Partey was appreciative of the many well wishers who thronged his various media channels to send him a message of support.

He touched on a very difficult year which included the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the whole world.



“It has been a complicated year, but this pandemic reminded us to live the present, so we really have to enjoy every little moment. I am grateful to celebrate my birthday surrounded by my family and friends, I feel lucky