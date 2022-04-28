0
It has been difficult - Kamaldeen Sulemana opens on dealing with back injury

Kamaldeen Sule Rennes 610x400 Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kamaldeen injured since February 2022

Kamaldeen can’t wait to get into action

Kamaldeen reveals difficult hurdle

Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has revealed the pain he has to endure as a result of his back injury he suffered in February.

Kamaldeen got injured in February ahead of Ghana’s World Cup playoffs and has struggled to return to full fitness.

According to him, watching his teammates play every week for FC Rennes is difficult because he wants to join them on the pitch to play the matches.

Speaking to the official website of the SRFC, the 20-year-old winger said that he is going through the most difficult spell of his young career.

“It’s difficult. There are ups and downs. I’m happy when the team has results and plays well but it’s hard not to take part and just watch the games in front of the TV or sitting in the stadium.

“I would like to be on the pitch and in the locker, room doing what I know how to do and what I like to do. I cannot be satisfied… This is the first time I’ve been stopped for so long in my professional career.

“I didn’t have a problem when I was in Denmark. This injury is longer than expected. It’s a bit of a roller coaster. At the start of the injury, after two weeks, I felt good.

“I thought I could be back soon. You start running again, you come back to the field and there you feel pain. Then you work hard again, you do whatever it takes to come back. and the pains come back again.”

