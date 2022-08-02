It is a dream come true to play for Hearts of Oak – Eric Ofori Antwi

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Former Legon Cities show stopper Eric Ofori Antwi has sealed a move to Hearts Of Oak after terminating his contract with the Royals.
Reacting to the reports linking him to Hearts, Eric Ofori Antwi confirmed his move to the Phobians.
"I think it's a dream come true because Hearts Of Oak is a team I have a dream to play for even when I was a kid. I need to grab this opportunity because Hearts is one of the biggest clubs in Africa. I believe playing for Hearts will help my career in future," he said.
Erick Ofori Antwi joined Legon Cities from Medeam SC before the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season on a two-year deal.
Ofori Antwi helped the Royals place 9th on the League Log of just ended Ghana Premier League 2021/2022 season.
Source: rainbowradioonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- James Sewornu to leave Hearts on loan
- Hearts of Oak midfielder Daniel Kodie grateful to club after injury recovery
- Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom focused ahead of new campaign
- Kofi Kordzi breaks silence after being released by Hearts of Oak
- Hearts of Oak complete signing of Bechem United midfielder Francis Twene
- Read all related articles