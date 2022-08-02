2
It is a dream come true to play for Hearts of Oak – Eric Ofori Antwi

Eric Ofori Antwi Medeama Former Legon Cities goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Legon Cities show stopper Eric Ofori Antwi has sealed a move to Hearts Of Oak after terminating his contract with the Royals.

Reacting to the reports linking him to Hearts, Eric Ofori Antwi confirmed his move to the Phobians.

"I think it's a dream come true because Hearts Of Oak is a team I have a dream to play for even when I was a kid. I need to grab this opportunity because Hearts is one of the biggest clubs in Africa. I believe playing for Hearts will help my career in future," he said.

Erick Ofori Antwi joined Legon Cities from Medeam SC before the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season on a two-year deal.

Ofori Antwi helped the Royals place 9th on the League Log of just ended Ghana Premier League 2021/2022 season.

