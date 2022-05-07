0
It is definitely a dream to go to the World Cup - Ghana target Myron Boadu

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Dutch striker Myron Boadu says that he dreams of playing at the 2022 World Cup but admits that getting into the Dutch team is a long shot.

Since moving to Monaco, the young Dutch who has Ghanaian parents has struggled to replicate the form he showed at  AZ Alkmaar.

Boadu was chased by Ghana before he made his Holland debut last year but he is still eligible to play for Ghana.

Speaking to Get French Football News in an interview, Myron Boadu has revealed that his dream now is to have the chance to play in the upcoming world cup tournament.

Boadu secretly hopes for a place in the World Cup selection of Orange, he says in conversation with GFFN . "It is definitely a dream to go to the World Cup, but now I just want to continue as I have done.

"For me, the Dutch national team is far away at the moment, but I think anything is possible. So I just have to carry on, the season finish well and then do the same from the first minute next season.

"I think this season has taught me a lot," Boadu continues. "Now I just want to keep on scoring goals and I hope I can. At the beginning of my time here I got overly frustrated when I missed an opportunity, while now I'm like 'Okay, you missed this one, but the next one is going' in, and if you miss the next one, the next one goes in."

Boadu made the switch to Monaco for 17 million euros last summer. The attacker has scored four goals and one assist in 27 Ligue 1 matches.

