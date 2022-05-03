15
Menu
Sports

It is not fair to compare Afena-Gyan to Asamoah Gyan – Ibrahim Tanko

85643083.295 Afena-Gyan and Asamoah Gyan

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko says it is unfair to compare Felix Afena-Gyan to legendary striker Asamoah Gyan.

Since making his debut for AS Roma last September and scoring twice against Genoa a month later, Afena-Gyan's stock has risen.

He led the Black Stars attack in the World Cup play-off against Nigeria and helped the team qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Following his exploits in his first two games for the Black Stars, a chunk of Ghanaians believes the Roma youngster has what it takes to replace the all-time topscorer for Ghana.

In an interview, Ibrahim Tanko entreated Ghanaians to stop the comparison in order to ease pressure on Afena-Gyan.

“It is not fair to compare to the two players. Afena Gyan is a young player who recently made his debut for Ghana, he didn’t even play for the junior national teams. He has a bright future but I will plead with Ghanaians to exercise patience for him” he told Bryt FM.

“They should not start comparing him to Asamoah Gyan. Being compared to Gyan comes with a lot pressure because he is done a lot for the country and himself”

The 19-year-old has bagged 2 goals in 16 Serie A games this season.

He is expected to be in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar later this year.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How the Asantehene steps out
Nigel Gaisie on Alan-Bawumia race
Sam George slams John Kumah
Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday
NDC just won 100,000 votes with promise to scrap E-Levy – Kofi Bentil
Pratt 'clashes' with Akomea, Sefa Kayi over EIU report
'A new NDC gov't in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act' - John Mahama
E-Levy on tithe: John Kumah takes on Sam George
Sack Ofori-Atta without delay - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Okoe Boye 'defends' commissioning of Lekma toilet
Related Articles: