It is not the GFA's responsibility to ensure that fans attend games - Kurt Okraku

GFA president Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku claims that it is not his outfit’s responsibility to ensure that fans attend matches as low stadium attendance continues to be a major issue in the local game.

Even big clubs Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have complained about low attendance at home matches.



Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah lamented the low attendance during last season.



"Our fans are not consuming our football, they are absent in our venues. It’s not the responsibility of the FA to ensure fans troop to the stadium," Okraku said on Tuesday at GFA Ordinary Congress.

“The clubs must be practical, and proactive and put up strategies to bring back the fans. Go down the streets and speak to them, listen to them, and know their concerns. If you fail to bring the fans sponsors like betPawa and Malta Guineas will not come on board.”



The Ghana Premier League will start next week.