'It is not yet over' - Hearts of Oak coach speaks after Ashantigold defeat

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu believes that his team has got many matches to turn things around after a torrid start to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Phobians suffered a 2-0 defeat to Ashantigold on matchday 4 of the domestic top-flight on Sunday.



The reigning Ghana Premier League champions are without a win after four matches into the season. They have drawn three and lost one.



Speaking after the game, the coach said it is not over yet since there are a lot of matches to be played.



“I always keep saying that there is fatigue, in the first half we played well but after recess, you could see the boys are very tired and cannot even pass and distribute balls.”

Reacting to the difficult start to the season, he said, “We have a long way to go and it is not yet over. This is a competition so we are in it and will push harder to climb the ladder,” he said at the post-match conference.



