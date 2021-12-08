'It is okay' - Sam Johnson supports the appointment of technical director for Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

b>Sam Johnson urges Hearts management not to sack Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu led Hearts of Oak to a historic double



Hearts of Oak occupies 18th position on GPL table



Sam Johnson, former Ghana international, has subscribed to the idea of Hearts of Oak management appointing technical director for the club's head coach, Samuel Boadu.



Hearts, after winning the league last season, have had a rough start in the new Ghana Premier League season.



Following the title holders misfortunes in this term, former players and some astute sports personalities have suggested that the top hierarchy appoint a technical director for the manager.

Sam Johnson believes Samuel Boadu should not be blamed for the team's catastrophic start.



"We all know where Samuel Boadu picked Hearts from to win the league and win the double in addition. We all saw where Hearts was positioned before they won the league. So, you can’t tell me the coach is not good. Because of what he has done with Hearts of Oak. He is well at Medeama too."



Boadu took over the team while they laid 7th but eventually won the league last season.



On whether or not Boadu needs help, Johnson said: "If they would get someone to help him that is okay. We are talking about Hearts of Oak and we have to do everything that will get the team back to the glory days. But we should not blame anybody as the cause and make hasty decisions."



Hearts of Oak are 18th on the Ghana Premier League table with 3 points.