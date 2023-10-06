It is racist - Thierry Henry blasts Napoli over Osimhen mockery video

Victor Osimhen

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has described Napoli's mockery video about Victor Osimhen as racist.

According to Henry, for the club to think of creating such a video for their player is shocking.



" It's wrong on every level. I mean, what are we talking about? First and foremost it's your own team...That's the what do they call it, Tok Tok, tik tik or whatever name that thing is. This is what you do to your own players? What is this? And foremost, second of all, third of all and everything then yes it is(racist).



"Do your due diligence, don't get upset and by the way, it's not a reaction, you made a video so it's not the reaction that is still stupid and shocking but it's not the reaction. You thought about it. You sat and you went you know what? I have an idea let me create a video. Really? Your own player first and foremost and yes it is racist. What are you doing?" he said on CBS.



Osimhen was mocked by Napoli after missing a penalty and was labeled 'Coconut'. He deleted almost all Napoli-related posts on his Instagram, and some criticize him claiming that he had disrespected the people of Naples.



Napoli's official handle on TikTok mocked Osimhen for missing a penalty in their goalless draw against Bologna on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

After the game, the club's TikTok account shared a video of Osimhen protesting for a penalty and eventually missing it with a laughing sound in the background.



In another viral video, Osimhen was labelled as a coconut.



