It is sad Alfred Duncan had to retire this way - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

The head coach of the Ghana national team, Otto Addo has said it is sad that midfielder Alfred Duncan has retired from international football.

The Fiorentina midfielder over the past weekend through his club announced that he will no longer be available for the Black Stars for any international assignment.



Addressing the press on Tuesday, Black Stars head coach Otto Addo said although he understands the player, it is sad for things to have turned out this way.



“He told me the reason why he didn’t want to come. I have to accept it. This is where it is. It was hard for me to understand because he had the opportunity to maybe join the team which is going to the World Cup but he has his reasons so I have to accept it. It is a little bit sad that he decided this way,” Ghana coach Otto Addo said.

Listen in the attachment below:



Ghana will on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, take on Madagascar in the first match of the qualifiers for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



That game is scheduled to be played at the Cape Coast Stadium at 19:00GMT.