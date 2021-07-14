It is sad Ghana has not won AFCON since 1982 – Christian Atsu

The Black Stars of Ghana

Free agent Christain Atsu has described Ghana's inability to win the Africa Cup of Nations for close to four decades as sad.

Atsu, 29, was born nine years after the Black Stars won their fourth title in 1983.



Extraordinarily, it is the last time the football-mad nation tasted victory on the continent.



The former Newcastle United was part of the Black Stars squad that came very close in 2015 as they led 2-0 in a penalty shootout, only to lose the trophy to Ivory Coast.



However, Atsu has been out of the team in recent times due to injuries and inconsistency at club level.

“The coach understands and he told me to let him know when I’m ready. I need to be playing first,” Atsu told Athletic UK.



He added that the team must set sights on winning next year's edition of the continent's flagship competition, scheduled for Cameroon.



“If you look at the players Ghana has produced since we last won the AFCON (in 1982), it’s very sad,” he said.



“We must target the January 2022 tournament. If I am part of it, as I hope, I will give everything. I do not want to retire without winning a trophy for Ghana. If I do, I’ll be a failure."