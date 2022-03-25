It is the best hope for the cedi - Sam George ahead of Black Stars game

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Mr. Samuel Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has claimed that the best hope for the Ghana cedi is for the Black Stars to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



According to Samuel Nartey George, coach Otto Addo, and his players need to win the game against the Super Eagles because victory is needed for the economy of Ghana.



Describing the Nigeria team as Super Chickens, Sam George predicted that Thomas Partey will score to seal the victory for Ghana.

"I'm rooting for the Black Stars to beat the Super Chickens. We need this victory for the economy of Ghana."



"It is the best hope for the cedi at this point in time. Partey to score today! Let's go guys! Cheers," he posted on his Twitter page.



The Black Stars of Ghana will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022, in a bid to return to the Mundial after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.



