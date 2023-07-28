It is too early to focus on the money zone – Evans Adotey

Evans Adotey

Medeama SC technical director Evans Adotey, has advised the players and the squad to moderate their expectations going into their debut CAF Champions League season.

The Tarkwa-based club has already started making plans for their forthcoming campaign, which will see them defend their league title while also representing Ghana in Africa. They have done this by bringing in a few seasoned players to beef up the squad as they start the new campaign.



In an interview with Max FM, he said the team’s modest and practical goals for their inaugural season in the CAF Champions League are too early to focus on the Money Zone of the league.



“I think it is too early to target the Money Zone [of the CAF Champions League] . We want to try and advance to the next stage of the prelims first before we even think of that. We have to see off imminent competition first so I think it’s a step at a time”, he told Max FM.

Medeama has been pitted against Remo Stars of Nigeria and will play as host in the first leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium from Friday, August 18 to, Sunday, August 20 before traveling to Nigeria for the return fixture on Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27, 2023.



The winner of this tie will take on Guinean giants Horoya AC in the second preliminary round, and the winner from there will make it to the group stage.



