It is too early to talk about my legacy - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has said that it is early for Ghanaian fans to hail him for the work he has done so far.

Otto Addo, 46, masterminded the Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The four-time African champions secured qualification at the expense of Nigeria after a two-legged tie.



The Black Stars started their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers with a convincing home win over Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Goals by Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena Gyan, and Osman Bukari gave the Black Stars all three points.



“The Black Stars dominated play and did not only create chances but also scored three classic goals against the Barea of Madagascar," Addo said after the game on Wednesday night.

"It’s too early for me to talk about the type of legacy I want to leave for football fans as a coach. They [players] proved that they were hungry for goals by not only playing as a team with good runs, tackling, and creating chances.



"But they also converted three classic goals, so their performance is really commendable," he added.



The Borussia Dortmund assistant coach will be hoping to lead his side to pick up all points when they play the Central Africa Republic in the second Group E game on Sunday at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Angola.



Kick-off is at 13:00GMT.