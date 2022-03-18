It is tough to coach Nigeria national team – Augustine Eguavoen ahead of Ghana clash

Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Augustine Eguavoen

Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen has said that it is difficult to lead the Super Eagles in the World Cup play-off against rivals Ghana.

The Super Eagles will take on the Black Stars in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs qualifying for the World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



Eguavoen, who led the three-time African champions at AFCON 2021 where they exited the tournament at the Round of 16 has said that it is difficult to be a Nigeria coach because the fans are demanding.



“It’s very very tough. Very tough because we are humans and are very demanding."

“And we are a football nation which is normal. We don’t want to settle for less. We always want to go for the best and by so doing, we want to win every trophy available."



“To be saddled with that responsibility I think is a very tough one. There’ll be critics everywhere, left, right, and centre definitely but the ability to be able to hold on and shed most things away and remain focused determines a lot."



“We will remain focused but our only appeal to people is to not discourage us but always encourage and support because things like this, if a person isn’t strong, can throw him off guard but I am focused and I know I have a lot of fans out there. Thumbs up to them. I love everybody and we’ll celebrate together after the two-legged games.”



