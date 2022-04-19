It might be possible - Asamoah Gyan on becoming GFA president

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has opened up about the possibility of becoming President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the near future.



Gyan said although he has not given it a thought yet, he has been receiving calls from people telling him the position would fit him.



Speaking with Asaase Radio, Gyan did not rule out his chances of becoming a GFA boss in the years to come.

“I don’t know. It might be possible. I haven’t thought about it. There are a lot of people who call me and tell me that I can be the FA President one day.” he said.



He continued that just like it occurred to Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba to run for the presidency, it might occur to him as well.



“It’s something I haven’t thought about but it might get to a time when I might pick a thought that the people are choosing me. I don’t think Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba ever thought that they would go for the presidency. It got to a time where they realized that they could,” he said.



Currently, Kurt Okraku holds the highest position in Ghana football after he was voted into office in 2019 for a four-year term.



Although Gyan is yet to retire, the last time he played active football dates back to 2021, when he played for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.

He holds the record as Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals and Africa's all-time top scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals.



