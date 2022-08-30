It out of ignorance - Ghana's boxing coach on Shakul's doping ban at Commonwealth Games

Ghana's boxing coach, Francis Ofori Asare has opened up about boxer Shakul Samed's suspension from the 2022 Commonwealth Games for violating anti-doping rules.

Shakul Samed who was part of the 9 boxers Ghana presented to the 2022 Commonwealth Games didn't get the chance to partake in the competition after he was disqualified for violating anti-doping rules.



“The Commonwealth Games Federation Anti-Doping and Medical Commission has confirmed that the sample of Shakul Samed, a boxer from Ghana, violated anti-doping rules for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. His A sample was found to contain a prohibited substance (diuretic and masking agent – Furosemide)," a statement issued by the Commonwealth Games Federation said.



Reacting to the incident, coach Asare blamed it on ignorance as he stated that they didn't have access to the professionals who would educate them about the anti-doping rules.



"We didn't have education on doping and I was only advising them based on what I know. I believe that Shakul Samed was disqualified for violating doping rules because he took something he didn't know was against the rules. He just didn't know about the rules. He was just ignorant about the whole doping regulations."

He added in an interview with Joseph Adamafio on GhanaWeb's Sports Check show that the only way they can prevent such incidents from happening again is to get access to the technical people to educate the boxers about the doping rules.







JE/KPE