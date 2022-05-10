0
Menu
Sports

It's a bit difficult for us - Gideon Mensah

Gideon Mensah1 Gideon Mensah

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana and Girondins Bordeaux defender Gideon Mensah has admitted that things are a bit difficult for his French Ligue 1 side.

The defender currently on loan from Red Bull Salzburg started Sunday's heavy defeat 4-1 defeat to Angers in the league.

Bordeaux are currently battling for survival in the French Ligue  1  but their survival hangs by a thread as their destiny is no longer in their hands.

If Saint Etienne beat Nice on Wednesday in the French elite division it will mean that automatically, Bordeaux will find themselves in the second tier.

Speaking after the 4-1 defeat the Ghanaian defender admitted that it is now very difficult and can't explain where that bad performance came from.

“I think that's how we started. We concede a goal like that, so it turns… It's a bit difficult for us, but we'll do it. What happened to that first goal? I think we weren't ready. (the rest, we didn't understand anything,)".

Sekoura Mara replaced Gideon Mensah in the 58th minute whiles compatriot Enock Kwateng also came in for Marcelo.

The  Ghanaian defender has played 22 matches for Bordeaux in the league 1 providing two assists.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We visited a shrine in search of Castro - Asamoah Gyan recounts in new book
Ghana’s top 6 richest women CEOs running their own businesses
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, MP, others survive heavy rainstorm on Afram Lake
Brother of Resurrection Power Pastor’s wife breaks silence
Asamoah Gyan recounts 2014 World Cup fiasco in his book
Police arrest brother of murdered alleged plantain thief
55 years ago today, the 'Operation Guitar Boy' coup plotters were killed by firing squad
Afia Schwarzenegger speaks on getting 'kicked off' a flight
What Lionel Messi said about Asamoah Gyan in 2016
Four Ghanaian footballers who should retire and focus on other things