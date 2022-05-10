It's a bit difficult for us - Gideon Mensah

Gideon Mensah

Ghana and Girondins Bordeaux defender Gideon Mensah has admitted that things are a bit difficult for his French Ligue 1 side.

The defender currently on loan from Red Bull Salzburg started Sunday's heavy defeat 4-1 defeat to Angers in the league.



Bordeaux are currently battling for survival in the French Ligue 1 but their survival hangs by a thread as their destiny is no longer in their hands.



If Saint Etienne beat Nice on Wednesday in the French elite division it will mean that automatically, Bordeaux will find themselves in the second tier.



Speaking after the 4-1 defeat the Ghanaian defender admitted that it is now very difficult and can't explain where that bad performance came from.

“I think that's how we started. We concede a goal like that, so it turns… It's a bit difficult for us, but we'll do it. What happened to that first goal? I think we weren't ready. (the rest, we didn't understand anything,)".



Sekoura Mara replaced Gideon Mensah in the 58th minute whiles compatriot Enock Kwateng also came in for Marcelo.



The Ghanaian defender has played 22 matches for Bordeaux in the league 1 providing two assists.