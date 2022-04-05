0
It’s a bit frustrating we couldn’t beat Rochdale - Joseph Wollacott

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Wollacott says it was frustrating his Swindon Town outfit could not bag maximum points from the game against Rochdale over the weekend.

The goalkeeper lasted full duration on Saturday and kept a clean sheet while his team shared the spoils with the matchday opponent of the English League Two.

Speaking in an interview after the match, Joseph Wollacott said that although the clean sheet was good, it would have been better if his team had won.

“We're probably a bit frustrated because we've set ourselves high frustrations," Wollacott said.

“I mean, it is a clean sheet and we didn't lose the game which is important, but I'm pretty sure we're allowed to be a bit frustrated not to get the three points,” the Black Stars goalkeeper said.

Joseph Wollacott continued, “We made the most of it, we did our best and it was a bit frustrating that we couldn't play out as much as we wanted, but it is what it is.

“You have to believe in your methods, you have to stick with it and keep trying and we got success with it as well."

The clash between Swindon Town and Rochdale ended in a goalless stalemate.

