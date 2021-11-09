It's a blessing to return to Black Stars - Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

• Richmond Boakye-Yiadom is happy to be back in the Black Stars

• He scored in Ghana’s friendly game against Golden Kicks on Monday



• The team will leave Ghana today for the game against Ethiopia in South Africa



Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom is happy to have made a return to the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Walias of Ethiopia.



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was invited by head coach Milovan Rajevac alongside 27 other players for Ghana’s last two games in the first phase of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The striker has been out of the Black Stars for a long time, and he announced his return with a brace in a low-profile friendly match on Monday, November 8, 2021, against Golden Kicks as Black Stars start preparations for the games.

Boakye, who told the press that it is a blessing to return to the Black Stars, said that the team has enough quality to beat Ethiopia and South Africa.



" It's a blessing to be back. I always cherish the opportunity to be part of the national team, so I'm excited to join the squad and ready to give my best. The feeling of unity is great. Everything in camp is peaceful.



"I believe we have enough quality and experience to beat Ethiopia and South Africa. It won't be smooth sailing, but is not beyond our ability as a team," he told the media as reported by Ghanasoccernet.com.



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom is currently in the camp of the Black Stars and will be part of the 24 players who will travel to South Africa for the Ethiopia game.



