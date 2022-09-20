It's a new experience for me - Hudson-Odoi on new role at Bayer Leverkusen

Ghana target Callum Hudson-Odoi

Ghana target Callum Hudson-Odoi is enjoying his No.10 role at Bayer Leverkusen, having joined them on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the recent summer window.

The 21-year-old has been deployed in the position by coach Gerardo Seoane behind center-forward Patrik Schick with Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong on either side.



Hudson-Odoi has made five appearances for the Bundesliga side this season and provided one assist.



“I'm definitely excited. I think it's a new experience for me – I haven't been anywhere else but Chelsea," the highly-rated forward told Bayer's website.

“So coming here, I'm delighted to be here and I can't wait to get started with the boys, get going and hopefully do well.



“The project [is attractive]. I said to the family that I want to go out there and make sure that I'm playing football and get the opportunity to play in front of great fans. It's massive for me to come here."