It's a pity we didn't win - Spezia striker Emmanuel Gyasi after Juventus defeat

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Spezia attacker, Emmanuel Gyasi was disappointed that they could not beat Juventus in a thrilling Serie A contest on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Gyasi scored a stunning goal for Spezia but it was not enough as the Old Ladies beat them 3-2 for their first win of the season.



"It was wonderful to score that goal. After so many months without fans, seeing their scream was beautiful. A pity only for the result."



Spezia was forced to appoint a new coach in Thiago Motta prior to the start of the season after losing Vincenzo Italiano to Fiorentina.



"I had three great coaches here in Spezia, starting with Marino. We had two incredible years with Italiano, he gave us a lot of confidence."

"With Thiago Motta, we are understanding what he is asking of us and we are putting it into practice," Gyasi added.



Five matches into the season and Spezia are a place above the relegation zone having won only one match.



Gyasi has two goals in those games and there is a possibility that he will surpass his tally of four goals from last season.