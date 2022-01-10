It's a tough league but we'll survive - Accra Lions goalie

Accra Lions FC, goal keeper, Fredrick Asare

Source: David Quartey, Contributor

In-form Accra Lions FC, goalkeeper, Fredrick Asare has said that the Ghana Premier League is very tough and competitive.

He made this known after their goalless draw game with West African Football Academy in the week 12 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“As you can see there no minors in the Ghana Premier League. Every game is a tough match. No clubs play with a losing mentality and that is good for our game.” He said.



“The gap between the premier league and division one is wide in all departments. The standard of the premier league is so high. The least mistake you are punished severely.” He added.

However, he also stated that Accra Lions is on course to stay in the league in their debut season.



“We started on a shaky note. Our boys were new to the system and it overwhelmed us but we quickly learned and we are adapting now. We are focused on maintaining our premiership status regardless of events.” He mentioned.



Fredrick Asare has been in top form and this has stabilized his club. He has kept four clean sheets from ten games.